Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Women Chemists (Joint with Council)

by Judith Cohen
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Sunny Anaheim provided the Women Chemists Committee (WCC) with a perfect venue to sponsor or cosponsor events in recognition of the 13 women who are 2011 ACS national award recipients. Our congratulations to each of these outstanding scientists!

WCC served as the primary sponsor for three symposia in Anaheim. On Sunday afternoon the committee recognized the contributions of Mamie Moy in a symposium to honor her ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences. Monday offered two symposia: “Recognizing & Preventing a Hostile Work Environment,” which provided a diverse array of perspectives on the subject, and “International Women in Science: Challenges & Triumphs,” which featured seven distinguished international women chemists.

In addition to recognizing established scientists, WCC, with continued support from Eli Lilly & Co., awarded 10 travel grants to young women presenting their research for the first time at a national venue. They joined more than 200 ACS meeting attendees for the WCC luncheon and heard keynote speaker Sherry J. Yennello, 2011 recipient of the Francis P. Garvan-John Olin Medal, give an inspiring and provocative talk on the challenges of balancing work and family life.

In an exciting collaborative effort, WCC is pleased to partner with the Divisions of Business Development & Management and Small Chemical Businesses to plan programming on the important subject of entrepreneurship. Plans were under way to provide programming opportunities at both the Northwest Regional Meeting (to be held in June) and the Southwest Regional Meeting (which will be held in November) in order to increase outreach opportunities to our constituents beyond the national meeting venue.

More information on our activities can be found at womenchemists.sites.acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Senior chemists giving back
Call for nominations for the Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Award
BMGT announces Nexus Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE