Women Chemists (Joint with Council)

Sunny Anaheim provided the Women Chemists Committee (WCC) with a perfect venue to sponsor or cosponsor events in recognition of the 13 women who are 2011 ACS national award recipients. Our congratulations to each of these outstanding scientists!
WCC served as the primary sponsor for three symposia in Anaheim. On Sunday afternoon the committee recognized the contributions of Mamie Moy in a symposium to honor her ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences. Monday offered two symposia: “Recognizing & Preventing a Hostile Work Environment,” which provided a diverse array of perspectives on the subject, and “International Women in Science: Challenges & Triumphs,” which featured seven distinguished international women chemists.
In addition to recognizing established scientists, WCC, with continued support from Eli Lilly & Co., awarded 10 travel grants to young women presenting their research for the first time at a national venue. They joined more than 200 ACS meeting attendees for the WCC luncheon and heard keynote speaker Sherry J. Yennello, 2011 recipient of the Francis P. Garvan-John Olin Medal, give an inspiring and provocative talk on the challenges of balancing work and family life.
In an exciting collaborative effort, WCC is pleased to partner with the Divisions of Business Development & Management and Small Chemical Businesses to plan programming on the important subject of entrepreneurship. Plans were under way to provide programming opportunities at both the Northwest Regional Meeting (to be held in June) and the Southwest Regional Meeting (which will be held in November) in order to increase outreach opportunities to our constituents beyond the national meeting venue.
More information on our activities can be found at womenchemists.sites.acs.org.
