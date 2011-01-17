Army Destroys Chemical Munitions At Anniston

The Anniston Chemical Agent Disposal Facility in Alabama has completed the elimination of mustard-agent-filled mortars stored at the installation, the U.S. Army Chemical Materials Agency says. Since the mortar disposal operation began in July 2009, more than 258,300 of the 4.2-inch munitions carrying the lethal blistering material have been destroyed. Less than 14% of Anniston’s mustard agent stockpile remains to be eliminated. The next campaign at the Army depot is expected to begin later this month and will involve the destruction of mustard-filled 155-mm projectiles. Each artillery shell weighs approximately 100 lb and contains about 7 qt of mustard agent. The Anniston stockpile still includes 105-mm projectiles and 1-ton containers, which hold approximately 170 gal of mustard agent. On the basis of current processing rates, Anniston managers believe the munitions will be completely eliminated by this summer.
