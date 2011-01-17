Boudart Award To James Dumesic

James A. Dumesic, Steenbock Professor and chair of chemical engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is the recipient of the 2011 Michel Boudart Award for Advances in Catalysis. Dumesic is being recognized for his pioneering work on the transformation of biomass-derived molecules to chemical feedstocks and fuels. Dumesic will be honored for this achievement at the 22nd North American meeting of the Catalysis Society in Detroit in June and at the EuropaCat X Congress in Glasgow, Scotland, in August.
