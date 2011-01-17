Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Chemistry Symposia At The AAAS Meeting

by Linda Wang
January 17, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 3
The annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science to be held in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 17–21, will feature numerous symposia related to the chemical sciences.

The seminar “Frontiers in Chemistry” will disclose cutting-edge research that addresses a variety of scientific disciplines, thereby exemplifying a multidisciplinary approach to scientific exploration.

The session “Molecular Self-Assembly & Artificial Molecular Machines” will offer lectures that reflect the current state of the art in this area.

Topics to be covered in the symposium “Frontiers in Organic Materials for Information Processing, Energy & Sensors” include organic semiconductor materials, organic photovoltaic materials and devices, organic electroactive materials and devices, self-assembly and aggregation of organic materials, and nonlinear optics and two-photon processes in organic materials.

The symposium “Biological Role & Consequences of Intrinsic Protein Disorder” aims to promote broader awareness of protein disorder and to catalyze new interest and activity in the field.

“Powering the Planet: Generation of Clean Fuels from Sunlight & Water” will bring together five of the world’s foremost experts in this area to discuss current and future research.

The symposium “Chemically Speaking: How Organisms Talk to Each Other” will provide accounts of some of the most recent research into how and with what results microbes, plants, invertebrates, and vertebrates communicate with one another chemically.

Finally, a symposium will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Marie Curie winning the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

For more information on these and other symposia, visit aaas.org/meetings.

