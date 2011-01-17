China’s Bluestar Buying Norway’s Elkem

The Norwegian firm Orkla has agreed to sell its Elkem subsidiary to China National Bluestar for $2 billion. Elkem, which had 2009 sales of about $1.2 billion, produces solar-grade silicon, microsilica, and alloys for the foundry industry. Bluestar, with annual sales of more than $6 billion, is 80% held by state-owned ChemChina and 20% by the Blackstone Group, a private equity firm. Among Bluestar’s acquisitions in recent years was Rhodia’s silicones business.
