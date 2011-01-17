Cleantech Venture Deals Set Record In 2010

Venture capital investors made 715 deals with cleantech start-ups in 2010, setting a new record for number of deals. The total amount invested added up to $7.8 billion, up 28% from 2009, but below the $8.8 billion invested in 2008, according to the market research firm Cleantech Group. Solar firms won the most funding with $1.8 billion raised, or 23% of the total. Transportation technologies brought in $1.4 billion, and energy efficiency firms grabbed $1.0 billion. Firms focused on energy efficiency technologies made 151 deals—the most of all the sectors—reflecting their popularity with investors looking for businesses that require lower up-front capital. Regionally, North American start-ups attracted the majority of funding with 68%, European and Israeli firms combined received 21%, and firms in Asia accounted for 10%.
