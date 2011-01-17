Enlight Biosciences Creates Entrega

Enlight Biosciences, a Boston-based firm established by PureTech Ventures and backed by several major pharmaceutical companies, has created an independent company called Entrega. The new firm will develop oral drug delivery technologies for administering proteins, peptides, and difficult-to-deliver small molecules. For its initial development work, Entrega will create orally bioavailable formulations of several biologic drugs from Enlight’s company partners. In return, Entrega will receive undisclosed up-front and research milestone payments.
