Geochemistry Award to John Tossell

John (Jack) Tossell, an emeritus professor in the chemistry and biochemistry department at the University of Maryland and a research professor in both the chemistry department and the Institute for Basic Energy Science & Technology at George Washington University, is the recipient of the 2011 ACS Geochemistry Division Medal.
The award recognizes Tossell’s pioneering work in computational quantum chemistry to understand and predict the structure, bonding, and properties of a wide range of minerals. He hopes to develop more efficient and cost-effective ways to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Tossell will receive the award during a symposium at the spring ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif.
