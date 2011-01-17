Lilly, Boehringer Partner In Diabetes

Eli Lilly & Co. and Boehringer Ingelheim will jointly develop a portfolio of diabetes compounds that are in or nearing late-stage development. Lilly will pay $390 million up front to Boehringer Ingelheim, which could also receive up to $820 million in milestone payments related to two oral diabetes agents it will contribute to the alliance. For its two insulin analogs, Lilly could gain $650 million in milestones. If Boehringer chooses to develop Lilly’s anti-TGF-β monoclonal antibody, Lilly would be eligible for up to $525 million more in potential payments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter