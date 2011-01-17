Linde, Air Products Start HCl Venture

Linde and Air Products & Chemicals will build a joint-venture facility at Dow Chemical’s Freeport, Texas, site to process and package high-purity anhydrous hydrochloric acid supplied via pipeline from Dow. The 50–50 venture, to be known as Hydrochlor, is scheduled to start up by June 2012. The facility will allow the two industrial gases firms to separately meet growing demand for high-purity HCl from electronics and other customers. Until the new facility comes on-line, Dow will supply Linde’s Lovington, N.M., and Air Products’ Hometown, Pa., HCl-processing facilities.
