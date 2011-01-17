Parravano Award To Guo-Shuh Lee

Guo-Shuh (John) Lee, a staff scientist in the Chemical & Biological Process Development Group at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, was awarded the 2010 Giuseppe Parravano Memorial Award for Excellence in Catalysis Research by the Michigan Catalysis Society. The award honors Lee’s 30-year career in chemical process development, which included pioneering work on the use of H-mordenite zeolite catalysts to produce several important chemical products such as 4,4´-dihydroxybiphenyl, ethylbenzene, and cumene. The award is given every two years to a researcher from the greater Michigan area to formally recognize outstanding contributions to catalysis research and technology development.
