Zare And Levine Receive Bernstein Award

Richard N. Zare and Raphael D. (Raphy) Levine are the recipients of the Richard B. Bernstein Award, which recognizes outstanding contributors to the field of stereodynamics. The award was presented during the Stereodynamics 2010 conference held in Santa Cruz, Calif., from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, 2010.
Zare, Marguerite Blake Wilbur Professor in Natural Science at Stanford University, is renowned for his research in laser chemistry. He has made seminal contributions to the understanding of molecular collision processes and contributed significantly to solving a variety of problems in chemical analysis. His development of laser-induced fluorescence as a method for studying reaction dynamics has been widely adopted in other laboratories.
Levine, a distinguished professor of chemistry and biochemistry and of physical chemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, is studying the stereodynamics of electron motion induced by an ultrafast few-cycle light pulse. His research on electrical and optical addressing of electron transport in molecular and supramolecular systems holds promise for new logic devices at the nanoscale.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter