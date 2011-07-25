Ajinomoto Launches Indian Pharma chemicals

Ajinomoto OmniChem and Granules India have agreed to form a 50-50 contract manufacturing joint venture. The pair will spend up to $25 million to build a plant in the city of Vishakhapatnam, also known as Vizag, that will produce custom intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The venture will mainly target the generics market. An Ajinomoto subsidiary, Ajinomoto OmniChem is a Belgium-based producer of pharmaceutical fine chemicals. Granules produces active pharmaceutical ingredients and drugs in finished-dosage form. The venture is expected to come on-line in 2013.
