Allergan And Valeant Expand In Dermatology

Three dermatology businesses have changed hands in recent weeks. Allergan is paying $75 million up front and up to $200 million in milestones for privately held Vicept Therapeutics. Vicept, a Malvern, Penn.-based dermatology firm, was started in 2009 to commercialize V-101, a topical cream for the treatment of the redness associated with rosacea. It has since completed two Phase II studies. Separately, Valeant Pharmaceuticals has snapped up Johnson & Johnson’s Ortho Dermatologics division for $345 million. The deal came just days after Valeant agreed to fork over $425 million for Sanofi’s dermatology unit, Dermik, along with the global rights to the wrinkle filler Sculptra Aesthetic.
