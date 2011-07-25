Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Biopolymers Dow and Mitsui forge ahead on joint polyolefins project in Brazil

by Alexander H. Tullo
July 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Mitsui & Co. is forming a joint venture with Dow Chemical to build a biopolymers complex in Brazil that will be integrated all the way back to sugarcane cultivation.

Dow has been eyeing such a complex since 2007, when it revealed plans for a 350,000-metric-ton-per-year linear low-density polyethylene plant based on sugarcane. Brazilian sugar processor Crystalsev signed on as a partner but later dropped out.

Under the new agreement, Mitsui will make an initial investment of $200 million. The Japanese firm is buying a 50% stake in Santa Vitória Açúcar e Álcool, a Dow subsidiary that is growing 17,000 hectares of sugarcane in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. Later this year, the pair will start building a 240 million-L ethanol plant that will start up in the second quarter of 2013.

Eventually, the companies plan to build a plant that will dehydrate the ethanol into ethylene and a polyolefins plant of undetermined size and product slate. Luis Cirihal, Dow’s director of renewable alternatives and business development for Latin America, says the partners may also expand into other biobased materials. “What we are pursuing today is the first step in many,” he says.

The Brazilian firm Braskem started up a 200,000-metric-ton ethanol-based polyethylene plant in Brazil last year. “What is fundamentally very different about this project is that it is an integrated project versus a nonintegrated project,” Cirihal says of Dow’s effort.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Braskem completes bioethylene expansion
Braskem eyes US biobased polypropylene
Lummus will license Braskem bioethylene technology

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE