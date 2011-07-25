Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Ashland’s Aqualon business is building a nonionic synthetic thickener manufacturing unit in Alizay, France. Producing the company’s line of Aquaflow paint thickeners, the plant will help meet increased demand in Europe. Ashland expects to start up the new unit early next year.

Showa Denko will expand Japanese facilities for materials used in lithium-ion batteries. It will triple capacity for artificial-graphite-based anode materials and double that of additives for anodes and cathodes. Showa Denko will also increase capacity for aluminum laminated film by 50%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has acquired Trek Diagnostic Systems, which provides microbiological testing products for drug and clinical lab markets. Based near Cleveland, Trek employs 150 people and had sales of $34 million in 2010.

DuPont has developed a yeast that produces long-chain omega-3 oils to replace fish oil used as salmon feed. The firm says the new yeast, developed in partnership with fish-farming firm AquaChile and covered by more than 55 patents, is a breakthrough in metabolic engineering.

Impax Pharmaceuticals has won $400,000 in funding from the Michael J. Fox Foundation to support the development of IPX066, an extended-release carbidopa-levodopa product for the control of motor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. IPX066 has already completed two Phase III trials.

Synthos, a Pol ish synthetic rubber producer, and French cleantech start-up Global Bioen ergies will develop a biobased route to the synthetic rubber intermediate butadiene. Synthos will take a $2 million stake in Global Bioenergies. It will provide R&D funding and, potentially, royalty payments on the sale of biobased butadiene for rubber.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Allos Therapeutics are merging in an all-stock deal that has a total equity value of $686 million. The biotech firms say the deal will yield annual cost savings of up to $60 million and allow them to achieve positive cash flow in coming years.

Ascletis, a drug discovery joint venture between U.S. and Chinese entrepreneurs, will establish its U.S. R&D center at the Hamner Institutes for Health Sciences in Research Triangle Park, N.C. Ascletis was formed earlier this year by Jinzi J. Wu, a former GlaxoSmithKline research executive.

Lonza has signed an agreement to produce Immune Pharmaceuticals’ human immunoglobulin monoclonal antibody for Phase II clinical trials. Known as bertilimumab, the antibody is being studied as a possible treatment for inflammatory disorders.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nestlé to acquire peanut allergy firm Aimmune in $2.6 billion deal
Microbiome specialist Arranta Bio raises $82 million
JSR continues push into contract research

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE