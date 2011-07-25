Catylix Licenses Fluorine Technology

Catylix has licensed technology developed by University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, chemistry professor John F. Hartwig to quickly and efficiently introduce fluorine and fluorine-containing substituents into molecules. Adding fluorine to druglike molecules, the firm says, can improve their lipid solubility, receptor binding, and metabolic stability. Hartwig and colleagues formed Catylix earlier this year. Its first product is Trifluoromethylator, a reagent that enables trifluoromethylation of aryl and vinyl iodides.
