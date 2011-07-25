Dow Sells Plants In Germany To H.I.G.

The private equity firm H.I.G. Capital has purchased Haltermann Products from Dow Chemical. Haltermann operates plants in Hamburg and Speyer, Germany, that make reference fuels and hydrocarbons for graphic arts, plastics processing, fine chemicals, and other industries. It generates more than $200 million in annual sales. H.I.G. has a growing interest in chemicals. Earlier this year it purchased Cytec Industries’ building block chemicals business for $180 million. It also owns Vantage Specialty Chemicals. Dow had sold Haltermann plants in Houston and Belgium to Monument Chemical in 2008 and 2010, respectively.
