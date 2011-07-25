Dupont Sued Over New Herbicide

A homeowner in Pennsylvania and a chain of golf courses in Indiana have filed a class-action lawsuit against DuPont claiming the company’s Imprelis herbicide injured or killed pine trees on their property. DuPont started marketing Imprelis, known generically as aminocyclopyrachlor, in October 2010 as an herbicide with low environmental impact. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified monetary damages. DuPont says it is investigating reports related to “unfavorable symptoms observed on certain tree species, primarily Norway spruce and white pine.”
