Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ecolab To Buy Water Firm Nalco

Specialties: Transaction will create a leader in water treatment and cleaning products

by Marc S. Reisch
July 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ecolab
Pails are being filled with a dishwashing rinse aid at an Ecolab manufacturing plant.
Pails being filled at Ecolab manufacturing plant
Credit: Ecolab
Pails are being filled with a dishwashing rinse aid at an Ecolab manufacturing plant.

Institutional cleaning products maker Ecolab has reached a definitive agreement to buy water treatment firm Nalco for $8.1 billion, including the assumption of $2.7 billion in Nalco debt. Pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, the deal should close by the end of this year.

The acquisition will create a global cleaning, sanitizing, and water treatment firm. In 2010, Ecolab had $6.1 billion in sales and 26,500 employees, while Nalco had $4.0 billion in sales and 12,500 employees.

Nalco’s competitors include Ashland, BASF, and General Electric’s Water & Process Technologies unit. The firm is best known as the maker of Corexit 9500, the oil dispersant used to help clean up the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico last year.

Terms of the transaction call for Nalco shareholders to receive a mix of cash and Ecolab stock equivalent to $38.80 per Nalco share. The payout is a 34% premium to Nalco’s closing price on July 19, the day before the deal was announced.

Commenting on the acquisition, Nalco CEO J. Erik Fyrwald says it combines “Nalco’s leading positions in water and energy services with Ecolab’s strength in food and beverage, health care, and institutional markets.” He will become president of Ecolab once the deal closes.

Ecolab CEO Douglas M. Baker Jr. says the acquisition “is a strong and vital step in broadening our business platform and enhancing our global growth opportunities.” Water management, he notes, is “a key future growth segment for us” and “is increasingly important to our customer base.”

In a conference call with analysts, Ecolab executives pointed out that the combined firm will achieve annual cost savings of $150 million but added that no layoffs of sales, service, or R&D employees are planned. Nalco has 600 R&D employees and Ecolab has 700. The executives expect to achieve business synergies by extending technologies across each other’s businesses.

John E. Roberts, a stock analyst at Buckingham Research, noted in a report to clients that the two firms share a number of traits that could make the combination work: Both focus on water-based chemistry, sell premium-priced products that save customers money, and are highly service intensive.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to split into 3
Ecolab to spin off oil field chemical business
Huntsman-Clariant merger on track

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE