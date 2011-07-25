Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Ghana

David Dodoo studies the environmental impact of mining on this West African nation

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Next Generation
Professor David Dodoo (seated) of the University of Cape Coast, Ghana with his analytical chemistry students
Credit: Courtesy of David Dodoo
David Dodoo (seated) is surrounded by his analytical chemistry students.

David Kwesi Dodoo remembers her only as “the Peace Corps lady.” He can’t recall her name, but Dodoo credits the volunteer who taught him chemistry at a secondary school in Ghana with nurturing his newfound interest in chemistry. Even after she returned to the U.S., she sent him chemistry books.

Dodoo continued with his chemistry studies at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology, in Kumasi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1974. For graduate school he ventured abroad, studying environmental analytical chemistry under László Sommer at Jan Evangelista Purkyně University, Brno, now called Masaryk University, in Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic). Dodoo received his Ph.D. in 1979.

He enjoyed his time in Europe, but he felt a pull to go back home. “I was keen to improve science in my country,” he says. So he returned to Ghana, where he has been on the chemistry faculty at the University of Cape Coast since 1982. During a study leave in 1986, he spent a year as a fellow at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s laboratory in Beaufort, N.C.

Dodoo focuses his research on environmental chemistry and in particular on the environmental and health effects of mining. Mining is a long-established industry in Ghana, dating back to the country’s days as the British colony Gold Coast.

“In Ghana, there are two types of mining. You have industrial, big-company mining. Then there is small-scale mining” conducted by so-called galamsey operators, Dodoo says. “In this small-scale mining, they use mercury in the extraction of gold. The mercury affects the miners themselves and the environment as a whole.”

The biggest challenge Dodoo and other Ghanaian chemists face is the country’s lack of funding and scientific infrastructure, he says. Ghana spends so little on research and development that the values don’t even show up in UNESCO Science Report 2010, a worldwide compilation of scientific indicators published by the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization. According to the Central Intelligence Agency's World Factbook, Ghana’s economy ranks 86 of 227 economies, with a total gross domestic product (GDP) of nearly $62 billion, but its per capita GDP of only $2,500 places it 175 of 228.

“Our laboratories are not well equipped,” Dodoo says. “When you’re doing research, you regularly have to comb the entire country to find one piece of equipment for a particular type of research.”

Sometimes the best option is to send samples abroad. For example, in 2009, while conducting research on the effects of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons on the Ghanaian marine environment, Dodoo shipped sediment and water extracts for analysis to a former student working in Canada.

Scientific research wasn’t always in such dire straits. Under Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s leader until 1966, the country “developed schools that were equipped for doing science,” Dodoo says. In addition, Nkrumah set up various institutes under the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research, focusing on areas such as water, soil, crop, and industrial research. These institutes still exist, but their funding levels have plummeted as the government’s interest in science has waned.

“We have these institutions, but we are not making use of them,” Dodoo says. “We expect that if you have set up these institutions, then you will challenge them to solve the problems of the nation, but it is not happening this way.”

Dodoo has noticed similarly declining interest from students. “The students here are not opting for science,” he says. “There is a lack of opportunities for employment.”

But the recent discovery of oil off Ghana’s coast raises hope of a turnaround. The growing petroleum industry could lead to a resurgence of interest in chemistry. “When students finish with their studies, they will be able to find work,” Dodoo says.

Dodoo is shifting his own research focus in response to Ghana’s growing oil industry. “We are redirecting our research efforts toward remediation exercises at the drilling sites and neighborhoods as a consequence of environmental contamination and other effects that may accompany oil production,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Amina Traoré Schartup
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Caribou, Arctic environmental rangers
Basic research support declines in Canada, report says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE