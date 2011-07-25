Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Grubbs Ruthenium Catalysts Explained

by Stephen K. Ritter
July 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

In a bid to solve a long-standing chemical mystery and to help improve catalyst design, researchers led by Donald G. Truhlar of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, have used a new computational method to sort out the reactivity differences between first-generation and second-generation Grubbs catalysts (Organometallics, DOI: 10.1021/om200529m). Chemists have known that the first step in olefin metathesis using Grubbs catalysts (shown) is dissociation of a phosphine ligand. This dissociation is faster in Grubbs I than in Grubbs II, but Grubbs II has higher overall metathesis activity. Researchers have been unable to nail down the cause of this discrepancy, in part because computational methods were inadequate for studying actual catalysts and relied on simplified models. Truhlar and coworkers used a new density functional method named M06-L that can crunch numbers representing real catalysts. They found that the benzylidene ligand in Grubbs I and II rotates and serves as a toggle switch to trigger metathesis. The rotation precedes dissociation for the more readily formed Grubbs I, but occurs in synch with dissociation in Grubbs II. When an olefin substrate coordinates to ruthenium in Grubbs I, the catalyst must overcome electronic effects stemming from the rotation—a barrier that is lower in Grubbs II.

Grubbs catalysts
Grubbs catalysts
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Onward to simpler C–H functionalizations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Relativistic effects govern methyl transfer to mercury
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Caged Lithium Speeds Fullerene Cycloadditions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE