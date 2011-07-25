Huntsman Boosts Electrolyte Capacity

Huntsman Corp. is increasing capacity for its Ultrapure electrolyte solvents in response to growth in the lithium-ion battery market. Huntsman calls itself the world’s largest producer of ethylene carbonate and propylene carbonate, which are used as electrolyte solvents. The firm plans a near-term expansion of its plant in Conroe, Texas, and says it is considering building a new carbonates facility in North America in the next three to five years. Huntsman operates ethylene, propylene, and glycerin carbonate capacity totaling 80 million lb per year in Conroe.
