Kissam To Be Ceo At Albemarle

Albemarle has named Luther C. Kissam as its next CEO, effective on Sept. 1. He will replace Mark C. Rohr, who has been CEO since 2002 and chairman since 2008. Rohr will continue as chairman. Kissam joined the specialty chemical maker in 2003 as general counsel. He served as senior vice president for manufacturing and law and as corporate secretary before being named president last year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter