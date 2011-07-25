The Life Of Marie Curie

The Polish Embassy in Washington, D.C., has a biographical poster display of Maria Skłodowska Curie’s life and accomplishments. It was first displayed at the American Association for the Advancement of Science meeting in February, then at the recent ACS Northwest Regional Meeting. It will next be displayed at the upcoming ACS national meeting in Denver in August.
This definitive exhibit provides legacy insight into Curie’s upbringing, life, accomplishments, and philosophy. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of her Nobel Prize in Chemistry, attendees at the Denver meeting should be encouraged to study the multiple posters depicting various milestones in her life.
By Martha G. K. Dibblee
Portland, Ore.
