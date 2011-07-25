Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Making Better Sodium-Ion Batteries

by Mitch Jacoby
July 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Energy Environ. Sci.
Pores and channels on the low –micrometer scale make the porous carbon shown in these SEM images promising for electrode use.
Credit: Energy Environ. Sci.
Pores and channels on the low –micrometer scale make the porous carbon shown in these SEM images promising for electrode use.

The performance of sodium-ion batteries can be markedly improved by substituting common carbon-based anode materials with a templated carbon featuring pores and channels on the micro- and nanometer scales, according to researchers in Germany (Energy Environ. Sci., DOI: 10.1039/c1ee01744f). Similarities between sodium- and lithium-ion electrochemistry coupled with sodium’s abundance relative to lithium have motivated researchers to develop experimental sodium-ion cells. Such batteries could provide a low-cost way to store electricity generated by wind turbines and solar farms. Until now, however, sodium-ion batteries have exhibited weak charge-discharge behavior except when operated at high temperatures (>60 °C)—an indication of sluggish sodium-storage kinetics in standard carbon anodes. To speed up ion transport in and out of the anode, Sebastian Wenzel, Philipp Adelhelm, and coworkers at Justus Liebig University, Giessen, used porous silica as a template to prepare carbon with interconnected pores in two size ranges. Battery tests comparing the templated carbon anode with ones made from a series of commercial porous and reference carbons show that the new material provides improved charge-storage capacity and recyclability and a 15-fold increase in room-temperature charge-discharge rates.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE