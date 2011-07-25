Manufacturers Oppose Tighter Ozone Standard

The American Chemistry Council and the American Petroleum Institute are among large industry groups that are calling for EPA to delay setting a new national air quality standard for ground-level ozone. They argue that a new standard, which EPA is expected to issue in late July or early August and is likely to be stricter than the current one, will hurt the recovering economy. “Americans cannot afford these unnecessary and costly standards,” says Jack Gerard, president and CEO of API. A tougher standard, says Calvin M. Dooley, president and CEO of ACC, “will set up a roadblock in front of the American chemical industry’s ability to add jobs.” EPA is reconsidering the ozone standard of 0.075 ppm, which was set in 2008 and has been challenged in court. The agency’s science advisers say the standard should be between 0.060 and 0.070 ppm to protect public health. Manufacturers say the pollution controls needed to achieve a lower level of ozone would drain money from investments in expansions that will create jobs.