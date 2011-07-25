Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NIST Posts New Values For Constants

by David J. Hanson
July 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The National Institute of Standards & Technology is posting the latest internationally recommended values for the fundamental constants of nature. The values are updated every four years by the Committee on Data for Science & Technology Task Group on Fundamental Constants, an international group that includes members from NIST. Among the highlights is the fact that the uncertainty value of the fine structure constant α, which dictates the strength of the electromagnetic force, has been slashed in half to 0.3 ppb. Also revised is the Planck constant, which now has a value of 6.62606957 ×10-34 joule seconds, which takes into account a measurement of the number of atoms in a highly enriched silicon sphere. Other adjustments were made in values for the radius of the proton and in the Rydberg and molar gas constants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New definitions for the kilogram and mole
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Downsizing the proton
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boltzmann and Planck constants remeasured

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE