Roche Buys Oncology Diagnostics Firm

Roche has agreed to acquire MTM Laboratories, a privately held German firm that develops in vitro diagnostics with a focus on early detection of cervical cancer. Roche will pay MTM shareholders approximately $185 million up front and up to $85 million in milestone payments. MTM’s test is based on the p16 biomarker, a gene involved in tumor suppression. The amount of p16 increases after persistent human papillomavirus (HPV) infection leads to oncogenic transformations of cells in the cervix. Roche says MTM’s products complement its Cobas HPV assay for cervical cancer screening, launched last year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter