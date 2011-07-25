Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Senate Bill To Delay Boiler Rules

by Susan R. Morrissey
July 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA would have 15 months to repropose and finalize rules governing hazardous industrial-boiler emissions under a draft bill introduced in the Senate last week. The bipartisan measure, sponsored by Sen. Susan M. Collins (R-Maine) and five other senators, extends the compliance period for facilities to meet maximum available control technology (MACT) rules for industrial boilers from three to five years. “Our legislation provides common sense solutions to the challenges the EPA is facing in attempting to implement these compliance rules, which if written without proper data, analysis, and consideration, would cost the industry billions of dollars and potentially thousands of jobs,” Collins said in a statement. The extended timelines are similar to those contained in legislation already introduced in the House of Representatives. But the Senate bill has an additional provision that would classify renewable and carbon-neutral materials such as wood waste as fuel, thus exempting them from MACT rules. Environmental groups remain critical of the legislation, arguing that the extended deadlines would continue to subject the public to dangerous emissions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Local officials call for tougher chemical safety regulation
US Senate approves PFAS measure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical plant antiterrorism law extended

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE