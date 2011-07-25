Slate Set For ACS Fall Ballot

The slate of candidates for this fall’s American Chemical Society election has been finalized. The winners will serve on the ACS Board of Directors from 2012 through 2014.
The two candidates for 2012 president-elect are Dennis Chamot, associate executive director of the National Research Council’s Division on Engineering & Physical Sciences, in Washington, D.C., and Marinda Li Wu, founder and president of Science is Fun!, in Orinda, Calif. The winner will serve a three-year term on the board as a member of the presidential succession.
The candidates for director of District III are Pat N. Confalone, vice president of global R&D at DuPont Crop Protection, in Wilmington, Del., and David J. Lohse, who retired last month from a position as distinguished research associate at ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, in Annandale, N.J.
Bonnie A. Charpentier, vice president of regulatory affairs and quality at Metabolex, in Hayward, Calif., and Carlos G. Gutiérrez, a professor of chemistry at California State University, Los Angeles, will compete for a term as director of District VI.
Four candidates are vying for two director-at-large openings: Ken B. Anderson, a professor of geochemistry at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and CEO of Thermaquatica, in Carbondale; William F. Carroll Jr., vice president of Occidental Chemical, in Dallas, and adjunct industrial professor of chemistry at Indiana University, Bloomington; Charles E. Kolb Jr., president and CEO of Aerodyne Research, in Billerica, Mass.; and Barbara A. Sawrey, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of California, San Diego.
Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 12 issue of C&EN. ACS members will have the option of voting for president-elect and other members of the board of directors via the Internet or by paper ballot, which will likely be mailed in late September. Results will be announced in late November.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter