Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Slate Set For ACS Fall Ballot

Election: Candidates for president-elect, director-at-large, and District III and VI directors named

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Chamot
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Dennis Chamot
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography

The slate of candidates for this fall’s American Chemical Society election has been finalized. The winners will serve on the ACS Board of Directors from 2012 through 2014.

Wu
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Marinda Li Wu
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography

The two candidates for 2012 president-elect are Dennis Chamot, associate executive director of the National Research Council’s Division on Engineering & Physical Sciences, in Washington, D.C., and Marinda Li Wu, founder and president of Science is Fun!, in Orinda, Calif. The winner will serve a three-year term on the board as a member of the presidential succession.

The candidates for director of District III are Pat N. Confalone, vice president of global R&D at DuPont Crop Protection, in Wilmington, Del., and David J. Lohse, who retired last month from a position as distinguished research associate at ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, in Annandale, N.J.

Bonnie A. Charpentier, vice president of regulatory affairs and quality at Metabolex, in Hayward, Calif., and Carlos G. Gutiérrez, a professor of chemistry at California State University, Los Angeles, will compete for a term as director of District VI.

Four candidates are vying for two director-at-large openings: Ken B. Anderson, a professor of geochemistry at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and CEO of Thermaquatica, in Carbondale; William F. Carroll Jr., vice president of Occidental Chemical, in Dallas, and adjunct industrial professor of chemistry at Indiana University, Bloomington; Charles E. Kolb Jr., president and CEO of Aerodyne Research, in Billerica, Mass.; and Barbara A. Sawrey, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of California, San Diego.

Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 12 issue of C&EN. ACS members will have the option of voting for president-elect and other members of the board of directors via the Internet or by paper ballot, which will likely be mailed in late September. Results will be announced in late November.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS sets its fall election ballot﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS announces its fall election ballot
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS finalizes its fall election ballot

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE