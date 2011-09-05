ACS 2012 National Award Winners

Following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2012. Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2012. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, March 27, 2012, in conjunction with the 243rd ACS national meeting in San Diego.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry sponsored by Pearson Education, Loretta L. Jones, University of Northern Colorado.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical and endowed by Rohm and Haas, William J. Kruper, Dow Chemical.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research sponsored by Accelrys, Weitao Yang, Duke University.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Vicki H. Grassian, University of Iowa.

ACS Award for Creative Invention sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Chad A. Mirkin, Northwestern University.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by Honeywell, David O’Hagan, University of St Andrews, Scotland.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Gregory C. Fu, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Arnold L. Rheingold, University of California, San Diego.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Todd Pagano, National Technical Institute for the Deaf, Rochester Institute of Technology.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Yves J. Chabal, University of Texas, Dallas.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, David K. Lewis, Connecticut College.

ACS Award for Team Innovation sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Raymond E. Boucher Jr., James E. Dripps, Donald E. Kelley, and Nick D. Simmons,Dow AgroSciences LLC.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Nicholas Winograd, Pennsylvania State University.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science sponsored by Eastman Chemical, John R. Reynolds, University of Florida.

ACS Award in Chromatography sponsored by Supelco, Wolfgang F. Lindner, University of Vienna, Austria.

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Robert J. Hamers, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management and the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Thomas F. Degnan Jr., ExxonMobil Research & Engineering.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Clifford P. Kubiak, University of California, San Diego.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Philip P. Power, University of California, Davis.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Edwin (Ned) L. Thomas, Rice University.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Oleg V. Ozerov, Texas A&M University.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology sponsored by Waters Corp., Milton L. Lee, Brigham Young University.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Richard B. Kaner, University of California, Los Angeles.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry sponsored by Dell Inc., Peter G. Wolynes, Rice University.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society sponsored by the American Chemical Society, Ingrid C. Montes, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras.

Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry and Langmuir, Steven J. Sibener, University of Chicago.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, Brian M. Hoffman, Northwestern University.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Ben A. Christolini, UOP—A Honeywell Company.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, Alanna Schepartz, Yale University.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Jonathan A. Ellman, Yale University.

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline, Frank Ivy Carroll, Research Triangle Institute.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roxana Allen, St. John’s School, Houston.

Arthur C. Cope Award sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Chi-Huey Wong, Scripps Research Institute and Academia Sinica, Taiwan.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Jeffrey Aubé, University of Kansas; Squire J. Booker, Pennsylvania State University; Timothy F. Jamison, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Anna K. Mapp, University of Michigan; Egbert (Bert) W. Meijer, Eindhoven University of Technology, Institute for Complex Molecular Systems, the Netherlands; David I. Schuster, New York University; Scott A. Snyder, Columbia University; Yi Tang, University of California, Los Angeles; Michael R. Wasielewski, Northwestern University; Jin-Quan Yu, Scripps Research Institute.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Jeffrey S. Johnson, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Christopher A. Reed, University of California, Riverside.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., David Chandler, University of California, Berkeley.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry sponsored by Waters Corp., Scott A. McLuckey, Purdue University.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Sue B. Clark, Washington State University.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public sponsored by ACS, Paul Raeburn.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products sponsored by Givaudan, Stephen Hanessian, University of Montreal, Canada.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, William L. Jorgensen, Yale University.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Jeffery W. Kelly, Scripps Research Institute.

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry sponsored by Dow Corning, Mitsuo Kira, Tohoku University, Japan.

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics sponsored by GE Global Research and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, James L. Skinner, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Michael F. Doherty, University of California, Santa Barbara.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry sponsored by Avantor Performance Materials, Xin Zhang (student), Scripps Research Institute, and Shu-ou Shan (preceptor), California Institute of Technology.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Hans J. Reich, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, James A. Dumesic, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education sponsored by Cengage Learning and friends and colleagues of George and Jeanne Pimentel, Diane M. Bunce, Catholic University of America.

Priestley Medal sponsored by ACS, Robert S. Langer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Silvia S. Jurisson, University of Missouri, Columbia.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Enrique Iglesia, University of California, Berkeley.

George & Christine Sosnovsky Award for Cancer Research sponsored by the George & Christine Sosnovsky Endowment Fund, Lawrence J. Marnett, Vanderbilt University.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Robert W. Field, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by Newport Corp., Keith A. Nelson, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.