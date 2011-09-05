Advertisement

Policy

Companies To ADD Engineering Interns

by David J. Hanson
September 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 36
The White House announced last week that 45 corporations have pledged to double the number of engineering internships available at their companies in 2012. Among the industry leaders making this commitment are a number of chemical companies, including DuPont, Nalco, Lubrizol, FMC, and Bayer, as well as industry trade group the American Chemistry Council. The new internships will provide about 6,300 additional opportunities for engineering students next year. The program was initiated by President Barack Obama’s Council on Jobs & Competitiveness, which was created in January. “For America to stay competitive in the global market, we must train and retain the world’s best engineers,” said Secretary of Energy Steven Chu in a statement about the announcement. The U.S. is concerned about engineers because the number of engineers graduating from U.S. universities has not increased over the past 20 years, while the overall number of graduates has increased 50% in that time, the White House noted in a statement.

