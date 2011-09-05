Cyalume Purchases JFC Technologies

Cyalume Technologies has acquired JFC Technologies, a fine and specialty chemical producer based in Bound Brook, N.J. The price is $5 million, split evenly between cash and stock, plus additional payments based on 2012 and 2013 performance. JFC, which has annual sales of about $5 million, already supplies chemiluminescent technology to Cyalume. JFC’s expertise will enhance Cyalume’s suite of chemical-light products and allow it to manufacture all its active chemical components domestically, Cyalume says.
