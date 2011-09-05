DSM, Sinochem Seal Antibiotics Deal

DSM and Sinochem have completed a 50-50 joint venture that will own DSM’s anti-infectives business, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of penicillin and other antibiotics. Under the agreement, first announced in December 2010, Sinochem paid about $300 million for its 50% stake in the business, which has annual sales of roughly $425 million and about 2,000 employees. It will be named DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals and will have headquarters in Hong Kong.
