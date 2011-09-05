Evonik Expands Methyl Methacrylate

Evonik Industries is planning a series of improvement projects around the world that will expand its annual methyl methacrylate (MMA) capacity by 50,000 metric tons before the end of next year. The company is undertaking the improvements in Fortier, La.; Worms and Wesseling, Germany; and Shanghai. It says the projects are meant to meet demand for the monomer in the production of poly(methyl methacrylate) resins and coatings. This year, the company also plans to name a location for a new MMA plant with a capacity of up to 200,000 metric tons per year. The plant will use its Aveneer technology, which eliminates sulfuric acid from the production process.
