Funding Available For Green Chemistry Research

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable is seeking proposals from institutions of higher education for a $150,000 grant. Research should target green engineering in the following areas: continuous processes; bioprocesses; separation and reaction technologies; solvent selection, reac tions, and optimization; or process intensification.
Preproposals are due by 5 PM EST on Sept. 14. Submissions must be a PDF file submitted via e-mail to gcipr@acs.org. Only those PIs who have submitted a preproposal are eligible to submit full proposals. Investigators invited to submit a full proposal will be notified by Oct. 14, with full proposals due by 5 PM ET on Nov. 4. For more information, visit www.acs.org/gcipharmaroundtable.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter