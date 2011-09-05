Invista Resolves Butanediol Lawsuit

Invista has resolved a lawsuit against Frontech and its owner, Ming Wan. Last year, the fibers and polymers maker filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas accusing Frontech of stealing its 1,4-butanediol (BDO) technology and licensing it to two Chinese firms building BDO plants. Under the agreement, Frontech will obtain a license from Invista. The license will be limited to the two ongoing Chinese projects.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter