John Chateauneuf, 54, an associate professor in Western Michigan University’s department of chemistry, died on June 17 in Kalamazoo of complications from a stroke.
Born in Lynn, Mass., Chateauneuf received a B.S. degree in chemistry in 1981 from Salem State College, in Massachusetts, and a Ph.D. in 1986 from Tufts University.
Prior to joining Western Michigan’s faculty in 1996, he served on the faculty at the University of Notre Dame, beginning in 1990.
Chateauneuf was an expert in spectroscopic mechanistic studies of reaction intermediates, free radicals and radical ions, and solvation effects and dynamics on chemical reactions in supercritical fluids. He is credited with more than 50 peer-reviewed chemical publications. Chateauneuf joined ACS in 1984.
He is survived by his parents, Edward and Blanche, and a sister, Annmarie Dragani.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter