Lanxess Oxide Helps London See Red

Buckingham Palace is looking picture-perfect these days thanks in part to an iron oxide pigment manufactured by Germany’s Lanxess. In anticipation of the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the roads and footpaths outside the palace were resurfaced with a stone mastic asphalt colored with Bayferrox 130 C iron oxide red pigment from Lanxess. The company says the success of the Buckingham Palace project has brought it many new asphalt coloring contracts in London and elsewhere in the U.K.
