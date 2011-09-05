Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Making Greener Flame Retardants

ACS Meeting News: Environmentally friendly films protect cotton and foam from flames and heat

by Lauren K. Wolf
September 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: You-Hao Yang
In a flame test, cotton coated with five bilayers (left) and 10 bilayers (center) of a polymeric film burns and forms a protective char. Cotton with a 20-bilayer film (right) does not catch fire.
After 10 seconds of flame testing, cotton samples coated with five bilayers (left) and 10 bilayers (center) of a polymeric film burns and then forms a protective char. A 20-bilayer film does not catch fire (right).
Credit: You-Hao Yang
In a flame test, cotton coated with five bilayers (left) and 10 bilayers (center) of a polymeric film burns and forms a protective char. Cotton with a 20-bilayer film (right) does not catch fire.

Flame-retardant coatings for clothing and foam in furniture could soon be made of environmentally benign substances such as clay and polysaccharides, according to work presented at the American Chemical Society national meeting in Denver last week. The new layered films might answer the call for safer alternatives to commonly used halogenated compounds, such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers, that are being phased out because of toxicity concerns.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Galina Laufer
When exposed to a torch, a foam block coated with a clay-chitosan multilayered film forms a protective skin rather than melting.
When exposed to a torch, a foam block coated with a clay-chitosan multilayered film forms a protective char rather than melting.
Credit: Galina Laufer
When exposed to a torch, a foam block coated with a clay-chitosan multilayered film forms a protective skin rather than melting.

Using layer-by-layer assembly, a process in which a substrate is coated with alternating layers of positively and negatively charged substances, researchers led by Jaime C. Grunlan of Texas A&M University created two types of new flame-retardant films.

One coating, made of nanometer-thick layers of poly(sodium phosphate) and poly(allylamine), protects cotton from being consumed during flame tests (Adv. Mater., DOI: 10.1002/adma.201101871). Compared with uncoated cotton, which completely disintegrates in an applied flame, a 10-bilayer phosphate-amine coating develops only a char when exposed to a flame, retaining 41% of its weight. Under high heat, the same film does not ignite at all.

This is the first time that an intumescent coating—one that forms a protective carbon foam when exposed to fire or high heat—has been applied via layer-by-layer assembly on such a small scale, Grunlan said. Typically, intumescents are used on steel beams and plastics in millimeter-thick films.

The second coating Grunlan’s group described to the Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry during the Denver meeting is composed of alternating nanolayers of montmorillonite, or clay, and chitosan, a linear polysaccharide. During 10 seconds of exposure to a butane torch, polyurethane foam coated with 10 bilayers of the clay-chitosan film escaped with only a blackened skin.

Despite its charred outer layer, Grunlan said, the foam’s white, squishy innards remain intact. “If the foam doesn’t have the coating on it,” he added, “it catches fire and melts down to a puddle.”

If halogenated flame retardants continue to be banned because of toxicity concerns, manufacturers will have to find more sustainable, innovative alternatives. Grunlan’s new research is a “cool, sexy, very green approach” that appears to fill this immediate need, Rick D. Davis, a materials research engineer in the Fire Research Division of NIST, told C&EN.

Charles Wilkie, a retired researcher of flame retardants from Marquette University, in Milwaukee, said Grunlan’s work is “neat stuff,” but he hopes to see more extensive fire testing on the coatings in the future. “It’s nice to say that something doesn’t burn in a flame for 10 seconds,” he said. “But what happens if it is in a full-blown fire for two minutes or longer?” he asked.

Grunlan said his team is now working with USDA to further test the polymeric coating on cotton, particularly for durability in washing machines. The next step, he said, is to add cross-linkers to the coating recipe to prevent the films’ long-term degradation.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making safer, easier-to-apply flame retardants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Slippery fabric finish cuts microplastic pollution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coating Turns Cotton Into A Fabric Worthy Of A Superhero

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE