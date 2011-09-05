Merck Licenses Zymeworks Process

Merck & Co. will pay up to $187 million for access to bispecific antibody development technology from privately held Zymeworks. A bispecific antibody consists of two different heavy chains engineered into one molecule, enabling binding to two separate drug targets. Vancouver, British Columbia-based Zymeworks will receive an undisclosed up-front fee and research funding and could get regulatory milestones and royalties on any drugs that reach the market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter