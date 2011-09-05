Merck Millipore Will Acquire Amnis

Merck Millipore, the life sciences division of Germany’s Merck KGaA, will acquire Amnis, a Seattle-based maker of high-speed cell-imaging instrumentation. Using the acquired technology, Millipore will combine flow cytometry and imaging analysis in a single system. Amnis has 40 employees and had sales of $14 million last year. “With Amnis we acquire a business with a talented workforce, a strong intellectual property position, and unique know-how,” says Jonathan DiVincenzo, head of Merck Millipore’s bioscience business.
