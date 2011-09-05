Mitsui Changes Route To Isopropyl Alcohol

Mitsui Chemicals will spend about $40 million to rebuild and expand its isopropyl alcohol facility in Osaka. The new plant, expected to come on-line in April 2013 with annual capacity of 60,000 metric tons, will use acetone as a feedstock instead of propylene. Mitsui is a major producer of phenol and generates acetone as a by-product. The company says the feedstock switch will strengthen the competitiveness of its phenol production chain at a time when propylene prices are expected to rise.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter