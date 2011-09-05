NAS Seeks Nominations For Awards

The National Academy of Sciences is accepting nominations for the NAS Award in Chemical Sciences and the NAS Award for Initiatives in Research. Both awards carry a $15,000 prize. For more information on these awards and details on how to nominate someone, visit nasonline.org/awards. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 15.
