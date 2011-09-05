Advertisement

People

Rodney D. Moss

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 36
Rodney D. Moss, 84, a chemist at Dow Chemical, died in Prescott, Ariz., on April 13, after a long illness.

Moss was born in Oakdale, Neb. After serving in the Navy during World War II, he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1948 and a master’s degree in organic chemistry the following year, both from the University of Nebraska. He received a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Indiana University in 1951.

Moss then joined Dow Chemical in Midland, Mich., and served for 36 years in research and management positions in the chemical physics lab, the E. C. Britton Research Laboratory, and the company’s pharmaceutical and agricultural businesses. His research led to several patents on plastic stabilizers and biologically active compounds.

Moss was an emeritus member of ACS who joined the society in 1950. He held a number of offices in both the Midland Section and ACS’s Division of Agrochemicals, which gave him the Fellow Award in 1980 for outstanding service.

After retirement, Moss volunteered at organizations including Yavapai Regional Medical Center, the Yavapai College Foundation board, and the Hidden Valley Association. He was a member of Prescott United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Midland.

Moss traveled extensively; had a lifelong interest in sports, especially fishing, boating, and tennis; and spent hours landscaping and gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis; two daughters, Barbara Baker and Betty Jo Haggerty; and four grandchildren.

