Sika Buys Brazilian Adhesives Maker

Sika will acquire Colauto Adesivos e Massas, a nearly 50-year-old Brazilian maker of adhesives, sealants, and acoustic damping materials for the auto industry. Sika, a Switzerland-based producer of automotive and construction chemicals, says the deal will give it a foothold in Brazil, the sixth-largest auto-producing country in the world. Colauto, based in São Paulo, employs about 250 people and booked nearly $50 million in sales in 2010. The São Paulo site is slated to become the new development center for Sika Automotive in South America.
