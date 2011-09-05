UOP Builds Hawaii Biorefinery

Honeywell’s UOP subsidiary has begun construction on a biofuels demonstration facility at the Tesoro refinery in Kapolei, on the island of Oahu, in Hawaii. The plant will convert biomass, including forest residuals, algae, and other cellulosic feedstocks, into liquid fuels using thermal processing technology. It is expected to begin production in 2012 and be fully operational in 2014. The State of Hawaii has an initiative to derive 70% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.
