Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

U.S.-Backed Solar Panel Maker Folds

Bankruptcy: Solyndra got loan guarantee but can’t make a profit

by Jeff Johnson
September 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Solyndra
Solar rooftop cylindrical system made by Solyndra, Freemont, California, plant now going bankrupt
Credit: Solyndra

A Department of Energy-supported maker of innovative solar energy systems declared bankruptcy last week, laying off 1,100 workers at its Fremont, Calif., plant. The company, Solyndra, developed a unique tubular solar energy module, which it claimed would be cheaper to manufacture and install than conventional photovoltaic solar panels.

DOE and President Barack Obama agreed with the firm’s claim and two years ago, with much fanfare, offered it a $535 million loan guarantee, the first such guarantee made by the Administration. It is likely that most of that money will be lost to creditors, but details will be determined during bankruptcy proceedings.

In a statement, Solyndra said it could not achieve full-scale operations rapidly enough to compete with larger foreign manufacturers. It blamed a global oversupply of solar panels and low module prices, which is similar to causes cited recently by two other solar module manufacturers that shuttered their plants.

The company’s product was simply too expensive, costing more than twice the price of Chinese-made modules, notes Shyam Mehta, senior analyst at GTM Research, an energy research and information company. China is clearly the leader in the manufacture and sale of solar modules, he adds. Last year, the U.S. imported $2.4 billion in modules, mostly from China, and exported $1.2 billion in modules, according to a recent study by GTM.

However, the GTM study found that the U.S. had a favorable global balance of trade in solar products when sales of manufacturing equipment and raw materials are included. The U.S. imported $3.7 billion in all solar goods and exported $5.6 billion, which included a favorable trade balance with China of $240 million.

Contention over the government’s role in aiding energy companies like Solyndra is likely to heat up as Congress returns to session. DOE’s support of Solyndra is under investigation in the House of Representatives Energy & Commerce Committee, where Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) underscored the company’s failure and promised to continue looking into why it received a loan guarantee.

But Rep. Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.), ranking minority member of the same committee, saw the bankruptcy as demonstrating the need for greater federal support for U.S. clean energy industries.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Renewable Energy Tax Credits End
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China Will Investigate Whether U.S., South Korea Dumped Polysilicon, As Trade Friction Escalates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solar Dumping

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE