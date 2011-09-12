2011 Southeast Regional Meeting

The 63rd Southeastern Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SERMACS 2011) will be hosted by the society’s Virginia Section in Richmond, Va., on Oct. 26–29. The meeting will take place at the Omni Richmond Hotel.
The meeting’s technical program will feature symposia from many ACS divisions in addition to general sessions (C&EN, June 20, page 41). Presentations related to the meeting theme “Charting Connections in Chemistry” will show how chemistry makes connections with other disciplines. Further information can be found on the program tab at sermacs2011.org. Abstracts can be submitted through Sept. 20 at abstracts.acs.org.
The meeting will also include an exposition and graduate fair, as well as workshops, programming related to education and careers, and social events.
SERMACS 2011 will hold a reception and Sci-Mix poster session on Wednesday night. An awards banquet will follow on Thursday at the Science Museum of Virginia. The banquet will honor the winners of the E. Ann Nalley Southeastern Regional Award for Volunteer Service, the Division of Chemical Education Southeastern Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, and the Stanley C. Israel Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences (Southeastern Region). All information on these and other events can be found on the event tab at the meeting website.
Hotel reservations must be made by Oct. 3 to obtain discounted rates. The Omni Richmond Hotel (omnihotels.com/FindAHotel/Richmond.aspx) is located in the historic Shockoe Slip neighborhood overlooking the scenic James River in the heart of Richmond’s financial and historical districts.
Early registration for the conference continues through Sept. 20. After that date, attendees can register at standard rates either online or in person at the conference. Online registration and a list of fees can be accessed at the registration tab at sermacs2011.org.
